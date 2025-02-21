Coffey Stays Hot, No. 6 LSU Takes Two on Day One of LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – There was no answer for infielder Danieca Coffey as she led No. 6 LSU offensively in a pair of wins to open the 2025 LSU Invitational on Friday at Tiger Park.

LSU began the day with a 10-1 run-rule victory over Penn State (4-8) and ended with a 9-3 win over Southern Miss (4-8) to improve to 12-0 on the season.

LSU batted .375 on the day with 18 hits and outscored its opponents 19-4. The Tigers were led offensively by infielder Danieca Coffey, who reached base safely seven times in eight plate appearances. Coffey collected four hits and drew three walks to register a .875 on-base percentage. The senior third baseman hit one double, had one RBI and scored three runs. Coffey is on a 22-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

“We are lucky to have a leadoff like Danieca Coffey that always sets a tone for us,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “She may not always get a hit, but she always gives us a competitive bat. She’s brave in her at-bats for us. It’s pretty easy to follow her lead.”

Other top hitters for LSU include utility player Tori Edwards and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey, who both hit .600 on the day (3-for-5). Edwards drove in three runs and scored a team-high four runs, while Redoutey led the club with five RBI and three extra-base hits, including her first home run of the season.

The LSU pitching staff had a 1.17 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 12.0 innings and gave up 13 hits, two earned runs and three walks. Sydney Berzon logged her fifth win of the season with a complete game performance against Penn State, Emilee Casanova earned her first decision of the year in the win over Southern Miss, and Jayden Heavener picked up her first career save to secure the victory over the Golden Eagles.

Game One

Against Penn State, Berzon (5-0) worked three scoreless innings to start the game and struck out the side in the fifth for another dominant performance in the circle. Berzon concluded the with five strikeouts and gave up five hits, one run and one walk.

Penn State’s Abigail Britton (1-6) was charged the loss after surrendering four runs, three hits, two walks and struck out two batters in 1.0 inning.

Coffey went 2-for-2 at the plate, scored two runs, had one RBI and drew two walks in the win. Ten out of 12 Tigers reached base safely.

LSU scored four runs on three hits and capitalized on two errors to take a 4-0 lead after the opening inning. The Tigers put up five more runs on three hits and another two Penn State errors to take a commanding 9-0 advantage in the third.

The Nittany Lions avoided the shutout after scoring one run off of back-to-back doubles to start the top of the fourth, but the Bayou Bengals got the run back in the bottom half-inning after a run-scoring single by Coffey.

After starting the fifth inning with a leadoff single, Berzon shut the door by striking out the next three batters.

Game Two

Casanova (1-0) logged four strikeouts and gave up three runs (one earned), eight hits and two walks in 4.2 innings against Southern Miss. Heavener ended the game with 2.1 shutout innings, registering five strikeouts, no hits and no walks to earn the first save of the season.

USM’s Natalie Herrington (1-3) picked up the loss after striking out one batter and giving up eight hits, seven runs and three walks in 4.0 innings.

Edwards was 3-for-4 at the dish, scored three runs and had two RBI in the win. Redoutey went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs, Coffey was 2-for-3 and had a walk, and catcher Maci Bergeron was 2-for-4 with one ribbie. Outfielder Jadyn Laneaux had one hit but set a new season-high with three RBI.

Another fast start by LSU saw the home team score three runs in the first inning. Coffey drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a couple of groundouts, and came home on a run-scoring single by Edwards. After Edwards’ RBI, Redoutey hit a two-run blast, her first round-trip of the season, to make the score 3-0.

After a scoreless second inning, Laneaux hit a two-run single to left field to increase LSU’s margin to 5-0 after three frames.

The Golden Eagles threatened in the fourth with two runs and scored another in the fifth to cut into their deficit 5-3. Heavener entered the circle and recorded the final out in the top of the fifth. The Tigers bats came alive in the bottom behind another RBI single by Edwards, an RBI double by Redoutey, and a groundout RBI for Laneaux to stretch LSU’s lead back to five runs at 8-3.

The Tigers added an insurance run in the sixth with a run-scoring single off Bergeron’s bat, and the Tiger defense retired USM’s batters in order, highlighted by a couple of Heavener strikeouts, to pull out the 9-3 win.

Up Next

The LSU Invitational will continue at Tiger Park, with the Tigers playing another doubleheader against Southern Miss at 4 p.m. CT and against Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT.

