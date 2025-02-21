LSU Wins Opening Game Versus Omaha, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson worked a career-long 5.1 innings to earn his second win over the season Friday, as second-ranked LSU defeated Omaha, 4-2, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 5-0 on the season, while Omaha dropped to 1-4. The teams will conclude their series on Saturday with a doubleheader – the first game will begin at Noon CT, and the second game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Both games on Saturday will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Anderson (2-0) limited the Mavericks to three runs on three hits in 5.1 innings, recording two walks and eight strikeouts over 79 pitches.

“Kade was dominant tonight, and his first five innings with reminiscent of Paul Skenes two years ago,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It seemed like he was 1-2 to every hitter, and then he was finishing them off with a strikeout or getting weak contact.”

Omaha starting pitcher Brayden Curtis (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – one earned – on five hits in 3.1 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

The LSU bullpen was excellent in relief of Anderson, as right-handers Connor Benge, Mavrick Rizy and Casan Evans blanked Omaha over the final 3.2 innings.

“Those guys out of the bullpen were outstanding,” Johnson said. “I’m super proud of all of them for the way they performed on the mound tonight.”

Evans earned his first career save in dominating fashion, firing 2.0 shutout innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts. He fanned five of the seven batters that he faced.

“We have total faith in Casan,” Johnson said. “That’s a pretty big spot for a guy pitching for just the second time in college, and he looked like he had been doing it for years.”

The Tigers plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning, as rightfielder Jake Brown delivered an RBI single and a second run scored on a double-play groundout.

Catcher Luis Hernandez lined a run-scoring double in the fourth, and shortstop Steven Milam contributed a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give LSU a 4-0 lead.