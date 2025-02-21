Gallery: Softball LSU Invitational

LSU Gold
Softball

+0
Game 1 vs Penn State

| Photo by: Sean Cripple
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Avery Hodge, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Sean Cripple

Game 2 vs Southern Miss

allsb | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maia Townsend | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Stephen Bayog

Coffey Stays Hot, No. 6 LSU Takes Two on Day One of LSU Invitational

Danieca Coffey led LSU with a .800 batting average and .875 on-base percentage, reaching base safely seven times in eighth plate appearances.
No. 6 LSU Faces Penn State, Nicholls, Southern Miss in LSU Invitational

LSU has a 70-10 record against the 2025 LSU Invitational participants.
Week Two National Rankings

LSU breaks into the top five of the ESPN/USA Softball Poll.