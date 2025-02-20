Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (4-0)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, February 21 @ 4 p.m. CT

• Saturday, February 22 @ 2 p.m. CT

• Sunday, February 23 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 3 D1 Baseball

• Omaha – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO)

Omaha – Jr. RH Brayden Curtis (0-0, 11.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 BB, 6 SO)

Omaha – Sr. RH Ben Weber (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)

Omaha – Jr. RH CJ Hood (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 4 BB, 2 SO)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. OMAHA

• This weekend’s series marks the first meeting between LSU and Omaha on the diamond; however, LSU is familiar with the Omaha program, having practiced a number of times at the Mavericks’ stadium over the course of the 2023 College World Series … Omaha is a member of the Summit League, which also includes Oral Roberts, Northern Colorado, St. Thomas (Minn.), South Dakota State and North Dakota State … LSU is 6-2 all-time against members of the Summit League – the Tigers are 4-2 vs. Oral Roberts and 2-0 vs. North Dakota State … LSU will play host to North Dakota State this season (March 4 and 5).

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re going to continue to find out more about our team this weekend. It’s been great that we’ve been able to get so many players into the games and get some of the newness of the season off of everybody. Most of the players have gotten their first taste of the season, but it will get harder, and it will get harder this weekend against Omaha.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Omaha series begins a stretch of four games in four days for LSU; the Tigers also play host to Nicholls at 6 p.m. CT Monday … LSU opened the 2025 season last weekend with a three-game sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers defeated Southern, 13-1 (7 innings) on Tuesday.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson logged an excellent outing last Friday in LSU’s 2025 season opener, working 5.0 shutout innings in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne … Anderson limited the Mastodons to just four singles, and he recorded one walk and eight strikeouts, firing 83 pitches … Anderson retired seven of the first eight Purdue Fort Wayne batters he faced in the outing.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is hitting .462 (6-for-13) through four games with one double, one homer, seven runs and a team-high nine RBI … he paced the Tigers’ 14-hit attack last Friday by going 3-for-4 at the plate with one double and five RBI, and his two-run single in the first inning was the highlight of LSU’s five-run outburst … Dickinson launched LSU’s first home run on the season last Saturday, a two-run shot that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel is batting a team-best .500 (7-for-14) with one homer, six RBI and four runs … he was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s win over Southern with two runs and three RBI batted .364 (4-for-11) in last weekend’s sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne with one homer, three RBI and two runs … he launched a two-out, two-run homer – the first dinger of his collegiate career – in the fifth inning last Saturday to expand LSU’s lead from 2-1 to 5-1.

• LSU centerfielder and leadoff hitter Chris Stanfield leads the Tigers with a .600 on-base percentage, and he is tied with Derek Curiel for the highest batting average (.500) … Stanfield is 6-for-12 on the season with one triple, three walks and six runs scored.

• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Purdue Fort Wayne last Sunday in his first appearances on the mound in nearly two years … Shores, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in March 2023 and redshirted last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 67 pitches in 5.0 innings on Sunday, limiting the Mastodons to one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

• Junior DH/OF Ethan Frey launched his first career collegiate home run on Tuesday versus Southern, a three-run shot that highlighted an eight-run fourth inning … Frey is hitting .500 (4-for-8) in three games (two starts) this season with one homer, three RBI and two runs.

• The LSU pitching staff has posted a 0.53 cumulative ERA in its first four games, allowing just three runs – two earned – on 16 hits in 34.0 innings with three walks and 52 strikeouts … the Tigers are limiting opponents to a .142 cumulative batting average and have given up just two extra-base hits, both doubles.

• LSU has hit .362 (47-for-130) through its first four games with seven doubles, two triples, five homers, 45 runs and seven stolen bases … the Tigers have posted a .500 on-base percentage with 30 walks and nine hit-by-pitches … LSU’s five-run, first-inning rally in last Friday’s game versus Purdue Fort Wayne was the largest for the Tigers in the first inning of a season opener since 2012, when they scored five runs in the opening frame against Air Force.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS

• Omaha opened the 2025 season last weekend in New Orleans, where the Mavericks were swept in three games by Tulane … Omaha earned its first win of the season on Tuesday, when it posted a 5-2 vs. Nicholls in Thibodaux, La.

• The Mavericks are hitting .288 through four games with four doubles, three homers and five steal in five attempts … INF/OF Henry Zipay is batting .583 (7-for-12) with one double and two RBI, and INF/OF Jackson Trout is hitting .375 with one double, one homer and a team-high six RBI.