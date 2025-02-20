No. 6 LSU Faces Penn State, Nicholls, Southern Miss in LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5/6 LSU will host its third consecutive tournament and welcome Penn State, Southern Miss and Nicholls to participate in the 2025 LSU Invitational at Tiger Park Feb. 21-23.

LSU (10-0) opens week three of the season with a doubleheader on Feb. 21 against Penn State (3:30 p.m. CT) and Southern Miss (6 p.m. CT). The Tigers will have another doubleheader on Feb. 22 against Southern Miss (4 p.m. CT) and Nicholls (6:30 p.m. CT) and then conclude the weekend with a 1:30 p.m. CT first pitch against Nicholls.

SECN+ will stream each LSU contest with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Fans can view the full schedule for the 2025 LSU Invitational here.

The Tigers have been playing solid softball to start the season, highlighted by four top-25 wins last weekend. LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC with a .377 batting average and No. 9 in the NCAA with a .475 on-base percentage. The Bayou Bengals have 90 hits and 60 RBI through the first two weeks and lead the nation with eight sacrifice flies. LSU also ranks second in the conference with a 0.78 ERA and has held opposing batters to a .153 average (No. 3 in the SEC). The pitching staff has logged 73 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched and has allowed a league-low nine runs this season.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (3-0) is the reigning back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week and ranks No. 9 in the SEC with 30 punchouts. She has a 1.05 ERA in 20.0 innings pitch and a perfect game on her resume. Two-time All-American Sydney Berzon is 4-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 25 strikeouts and two shutouts in 24.0 innings.

Infielder Danieca Coffey leads LSU with a .536 batting average, 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Coffey is currently on a 20-game hitting streak dating back to last season. Catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards insert the power in the lineup, as they both account for all six of LSU’s home runs and have scored 10 runs each. Bergeron is batting .500, and her team-high 11 walks contribute to her .657 on-base percentage that also paces the club. Edwards has a team-high 14 RBI and eight extra-base hits. She ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 27 total bases.

LSU has a 70-10 all-time record against the 2025 LSU Invitational participants, including a 6-4 record against Penn State, a 25-5 mark versus Southern Miss, and a 39-1 record over Nicholls.