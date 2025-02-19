LSU's Sveinsson Named SEC Golfer Of The Week After Spring Opening Tournament

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a strong third place finish in the Puerto Rico Classic, LSU freshman Arni Sveinsson was named the Southeastern Conference men’s Golfer of the Week Wednesday by the conference office.

Sveinsson, who won at The Blessings in Arkansas in the fall portion of the season, was the top SEC finisher in the 15-team event at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico with rounds of 70-66-67 for a 13-under par score of 203.

It was his third top three finish of the 204-25 season. Besides the Blessings win, he was T2 in October at the Fallen Oak Collegiate. He was 7-under at The Blessings and 6-under at the Fallen Oak event.

Sveinsson, from Iceland, has had seven rounds in the 60s this season with 14 total rounds of par or under out of 18 played as a collegiate golfer. He is averaging 69.81 strokes per round so far in his freshman season.

The No. 8 ranked Tigers, according to the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA performance rankings are back in action on March 10 at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette.