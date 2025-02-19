BATON ROUGE, La. – Following Wednesday’s postponement of the LSU-Nicholls baseball game in Thibodaux, La., the schools have re-scheduled both of their meetings this season.

LSU will play host to Nicholls at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, February 24, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, and the Tigers will face the Colonels in Thibodaux at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 8, at Ben Meyer Diamond, Ray Didier Field.

LSU and Nicholls were originally scheduled to meet on April 8 in Baton Rouge; however, that LSU home game will now be played on Monday.

LSU ticket holders must present their Game 23 tickets in ordered to be admitted into Alex Box Stadium for Monday’s game.

Schedule Update