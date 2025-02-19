Kim Mulkey On Naismith Coach of the Year Watchlist

ATLANTA – LSU Coach Kim Mulkey is on the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year watchlist that was announced Wednesday morning.

With four games left in the regular season, Coach Mulkey has led LSU to a 25-2 (10-2 SEC) record and has the Tigers in position to host first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. In all four seasons at LSU, Coach Mulkey has led the Tigers to at least 25 wins each year; she has led 20-win seasons in all 25 years of her head coaching career.

This year’s team is led by a trio of stars in Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Johnson, who has scored in double figures in 36 straight games, leads the team scoring with 19.5 points per game. Morrow leads the nation in rebounding (14.4 rpg) and double-doubles (24). Williams has been a do-it-all player, playing any position for the Tigers from point guard through power forward and is a scoring threat from anywhere on the floor.

In her fourth season at LSU, Coach Mulkey has led a resurgence of women’s basketball at LSU. She is 116-16 during her time at LSU. Coach Mulkey led LSU to its first women’s basketball national championship in 2023, her second season at LSU. She is the only head coach to lead multiple programs to national championship and is the only person with national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.