Gymnastics

Chio Claims Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – Kailin Chio continues to be the top freshman in the nation as she claimed her fifth SEC Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league on Tuesday.

Chio won the week seven award after another stellar performance in the all-around that helped lead the Tigers to victory over No. 1 Oklahoma last Friday. The freshman posted a career high 39.725 in the all-around to finish as the top gymnast in the meet and claim her third straight all-around title. This week marks her fifth career SEC award and third consecutive, the most by any freshman this year. 

The Henderson, Nevada native put up scores of 9.9+ on every event for the Tigers on Friday, including a career high 9.950 on floor. Her other scores on the night were a 9.950 on vault, 9.900 on bars and 9.925 on beam. 

Chio enters the eighth week of regular season competition with an NQS of 39.435 to place her at No. 9 in the national all-round rankings. She is also ranked No. 1 in the nation on vault with her NQS of 9.930 and No. 8 on beam with an NQS of 9.895.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on  Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

