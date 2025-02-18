Bridges, Danielewicz Named to the SEC Community Service Team

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU swimmer Jenna Bridges and LSU diver Zayne Danielewicz were named to the SEC Community Service Team Tuesday, the league office announced at the 2025 rendition of the SEC Championships.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 22 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Bridges, a native of Forest City, N.C., has been able to participate in several community service projects through her involvement in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

She helped coordinate and participated in the swimming & diving booth at the Halloween Boozar, which is an annual event that allows varsity LSU teams to connect directly with the community by handing out candy and playing games with kids who come to trick-or-treat.

At a championship meet over the summer in California, Bridges suggested providing food to a local food bank, and the team was able to find a local church to donate leftover unopened snacks to the bank.

For Veterans Day, she led the women’s swim team in writing letters to veterans during a bus ride back from a swim meet. With Bridges’ help, the women’s swimming & diving team donated food, toiletries and toys for the 2024 “Thankful Tiger” donation drive, ranking third for the most donations this year.

For the MLK Day of Service, Bridges worked at Cat Haven, a non-profit, cat-only shelter in Baton Rouge, where she helped clean out rooms and cages and set up new, clean habitats for the cats.

Additionally, she has served as the assistant director of marketing and communications for SAAC, was named one of the four team captains ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Danielewicz, a product of Riverwoods, Ill., has worked the swimming & diving booth at the Halloween Boozar, which is an annual event that allows varsity LSU teams to connect directly with the community by handing out candy and playing games with kids who come to trick-or-treat.

Most recently, he participated in MLK Day of service, an opportunity for student-athletes to reach out and help improve their community through service while honoring and celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Danielewicz worked at Cat Haven, a non-profit cat-only shelter in Baton Rouge, where he cleaned the facility and set up the operating room.

LSU continues its battle in competition at the 2025 SEC Championships this week.