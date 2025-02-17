LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

• LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 59-4, as the squads first met in 1970 … Southern defeated LSU, 12-7, on April 1 of last season in Alex Box Stadium … the Jaguars’ other wins over LSU came on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field by score of 7-2; on May 3, 2005 – a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium – and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory at “The Box” … LSU is 53-3 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Southern beat the heck out of us last year, so we will have to be ready to go. (Southern coach) Chris Crenshaw does a great job there, and I saw where they scored a lot of runs over the weekend. We’re really excited for the opportunity to play this week and continue to develop our team, and facing two good programs in both Southern and Nicholls in the midweek will give us the chance to do that.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The LSU-Southern game is the first of two midweek contests for the Tigers this week; LSU plays at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La., at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday … LSU opened the 2025 season last weekend with a three-game sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers’ 14-0 win on Friday marked LSU’s 24th straight victory in a season-opening game.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson logged an excellent outing on Friday in LSU’s 2025 season opener, working 5.0 shutout innings in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne … Anderson limited the Mastodons to just four singles, and he recorded one walk and eight strikeouts, firing 83 pitches … Anderson retired seven of the first eight Purdue Fort Wayne batters he faced in the outing.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson led LSU to a season-opening sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne last weekend, batting .556 (5-for-9) with one double, one homer, seven RBI and five runs scored … Dickinson also walked once, was hit by a pitch twice and recorded a stolen base, as he posted a .667 on-base percentage … he paced the Tigers’ 14-hit attack on Friday by going 3-for-4 at the plate with one double and five RBI, and his two-run single in the first inning was the highlight of LSU’s five-run outburst … Dickinson launched LSU’s first home run on the season on Saturday, a two-run shot that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel batted .364 (4-for-11) in last weekend’s sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne with one homer, three RBI, two runs scored, two walks, one steal and a .462 on-base percentage … he launched a two-out, two-run homer – the first dinger of his collegiate career – in the fifth inning on Saturday to expand LSU’s lead from 2-1 to 5-1 … he added an RBI single in Sunday’s win to punctuate a five-run LSU fourth inning.

• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday in his first appearances on the mound in nearly two years … Shores, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in March 2023 and redshirted last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 67 pitches in 5.0 innings on Sunday, limiting the Mastodons to one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

• The LSU pitching staff posted a 0.67 ERA in last weekend’s series versus Purdue Fort Wayne, allowing just two runs on 14 hits in 27.0 innings with two walks and 45 strikeouts … the Tigers limited the Mastodons to a .156 cumulative batting average and gave up just one extra-base hit, a double.

• LSU hit .340 (33-for-97) in the Purdue Fort Wayne series with seven doubles, one triple, four homers, 32 runs and five stolen bases … the Tigers posted a .488 on-base percentage, walked 23 times and were hit by a pitch on seven occasions … LSU’s five-run, first-inning rally in Friday’s game was the largest for the Tigers in the first inning of a season opener since 2012, when they scored five runs in the opening frame against Air Force.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

• Southern opened the 2025 season in the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic at Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park) in Houston … the Jaguars posted wins over Texas Southern (8-3) on Friday and Prairie View (12-2) on Sunday, and Southern dropped a 20-10 decision to Grambling on Saturday.

• The Jaguars hit .313 (30-for-96) in their three games last weekend with seven doubles, two triples, two homers … infielder Jalon Mack hit .400 (4-for-10) in three games with one double, one homer and five RBI.