Southern Jaguars (2-1) at No. 2 LSU Tigers (3-0)

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, February 18 @ 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 Perfect Game; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Southern – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+