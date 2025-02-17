BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball will feature “Steal A Deal” discounted food and drink items prior to each Tuesday home game during the 2025 season in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The promotion will begin Tuesday before the Tigers’ game versus Southern University.

The Steal A Deal promotion begins when the stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday home games and continues until first pitch.

The specials include Tiger Dogs for $2.50, Nachos for $2.75, Tiger Burgers for $4, an 85oz bag of popcorn for $2.50, a 32oz souvenir soda for $3.50 and Bud Light beer for just $5.25.

The promotion does not include Kona Ice, Dippin’ Dots, Everbowl, Papa John’s, Drago’s, Queens, Posh Pop and the daiquiri stands.