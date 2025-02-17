LSU Beach Volleyball Adds Six During Signing Period

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball head coach, Russell Brock, has announced the addition of six players to strengthen next year’s roster.

Kenzey McGatlin, Juliana Johnson, Rachel Seneff, Molly Labreche, Ryan Lambert, and Bella Lagemann will be joining a top-notch program that has gone to the NCAA Championships the past seven years in a row. These six additions will allow the Tigers to continue to be one of the top programs in the country.

McGatlin is a highly accomplished volleyball player from Valor Christian High School in Littleton, Colorado. A key force on the court, she helped lead Valor Christian to back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. Her impact was evident early in her career, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors in 2021 before continuing to elevate her game. In the sand, McGatlin has made a name for herself on the national stage. She placed third at the BVCA Nationals, was recognized as a two-year Fab50 ambassador, and earned BVCA Offensive Player of the Tournament honors in March 2024, showcasing her dominance as an attacker. McGatlin was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree.

Beyond her athletic success, McGatlin excelled in the classroom as a National Honor Society member and a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree. Coming from a family deeply rooted in athletics, her father, Bret McGatlin, was a successful and respected high school football coach, while both her father (Adams State) and grandfather (Colorado State) played college football.

“Kenzie is our full-time blocker in this class,” said head coach Russell Brock. “She has emerged as a top blocker in the country over the past year. Her ability to set and shoot is really advanced for a junior player, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue to help her grow into one of the best at the college level.”

Johnson is a dedicated student-athlete from Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She has showcased strong leadership and athletic ability, earning Player of the Month honors for her standout performances on the court as well as 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50. Off the court, Johnson excels academically as an honor roll student and an active member of the Beta Club and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), reflecting her commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in athletics.

“Juliana is a fantastic athletic defender,” said Brock. “Her confidence and energy are elite in our sport. She continues to have great results at big tournaments and has the ability to play with many different types of partners. She will be a valuable addition to our program.”

Senneff is a standout volleyball player from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida, excelling in both indoor and beach volleyball. She played a key role in leading her team to the 2024 District Championship in beach volleyball and has earned numerous individual accolades, including All-District Team honors (2021), Orlando Player of the Year (2021, 2024), Central Florida Player of the Year, 2023-24 Player of the Year, and 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honors. She was also named the Orlando All-Area Beach Volleyball Player of the Year in 2024. Nationally recognized as a two-year Fab 50 member, Senneff has established herself as one of the top prospects in the country with her versatility and competitive drive.

Off the court, Senneff is just as accomplished academically, holding memberships in multiple honor societies, including the National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, and National English Honor Society. She is actively involved in her school’s business club as an event planner and participates in the Best Buddies Club. Coming from a family with a strong collegiate athletic background—her father and brothers played basketball and soccer at Wheaton College, along with relatives competing in volleyball, gymnastics, lacrosse, and more—Senneff continues to build on her family’s legacy as a top-tier volleyball athlete.

“Rachel is one of the most physical young defenders in the country,” said Brock. “She is just starting to develop her game and an understanding of how dominant she can be. She is also left-handed, which is always a great asset to have in our program. Her addition to our beach family is exciting!”

LaBreche is a standout beach volleyball player from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, California. A dominant competitor, she helped lead her team to back-to-back Division 1 State Runner-Up finishes in 2022 and 2023, securing Division 1 State Regional Championships both years. In 2024, she claimed both the CIF Southern Section Beach Pairs Championship and the Bay League Beach Pairs Championship, earning the titles of 2024 Bay League MVP and 2024 All-Area Beach Pair of the Year. Her success extends beyond high school competition, as she finished second at the U19 USAV Trials, won the BVCA National Club Championship three years in a row (2022-2024), and captured titles at the 16U AVP National Championship and 16U CAL Cup. LaBreche has been part of the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program since 2021. She was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree.

Recognized as one of the top beach volleyball prospects, LaBreche was named to the JVA Class of 2025 Best of Beach list (2022, 2024) and is a p1440 Fab50 selection. She also claimed victory at the 18U p1440 Futures Tour in Phoenix and has been involved with the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program (NTDP). Off the court, LaBreche is a dedicated student, excelling academically as a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. Coming from an athletic family, her father, John LaBreche, played football at Saginaw Valley State in 2002, continuing a legacy of competitive excellence.

“Molly is possibly the most decorated defender in the 2025 class,” said Brock. “She has won almost every big event over the last few years. Her knowledge and experience are off the chart. She is a winner and plays the game as intelligently as any incoming player we have ever recruited.”

Lambert is a standout multi-sport athlete from Topsail High School in Hampstead, North Carolina. A four-year letterman in both volleyball and soccer, she helped lead her volleyball team to the 2024 Mideastern Conference Championship and earned Conference First Team honors from 2021 to 2024. Her accolades include being named the 2023 Conference Player of the Year and the 2023-24 County Female Athlete of the Year. She has also competed at the national level as a member of the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program since 2023. Lambert was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree.

Off the court, Lambert excels academically as a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with Honors. She comes from an athletic family with her brother, Jack, playing football at Penn State.

“Ryan is an elite combination of height, strength, and athleticism,” said Brock. “Her flexibility to block or defend is a welcome addition to the program. She is one of the most exciting developing players in this class, and while she is already playing at a really high level, Ryan is only scratching the surface of how good she will be as she continues to grow.”

Lagemann is a decorated beach and indoor volleyball player, earning back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023 during her standout high school career. A dominant presence on the court, she was named to the Arkansas All-Prep Underclassmen Team in 2022 before securing spots on the Arkansas All-Prep First Team, All-State Team, and All-State Tournament Team as a junior in 2023, where she was also named MVP. In her senior season, she led the state of Arkansas in aces, solidifying her reputation as a top competitor. Transitioning to beach volleyball, Lagemann has been nationally recognized as a three-time p1440 Fab 50 selection (2023, 2024, 2025) and was named a 2023 p1440 “Young Gun.”

Her beach career features strong performances on the national stage, including top-five finishes at the P1440 National Tournaments in U16 (2023) and U18 (2024). She placed second at the 2024 p1440 Futures Tour event in Arizona and third at both the Beach Fest U18 and p1440 Futures Tour Virginia Beach events. Additionally, she is a two-time Big Dog Women’s Open Champion (2023, 2024) and holds a prestigious JVA 5-Star ranking. Now an early enrollee, Lagemann joins the Sandy Tigs’ 2025 roster, bringing her high-level experience and competitive edge to the program.