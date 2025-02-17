Heavener Earns Second Consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second consecutive week, pitcher Jayden Heavener is named the SEC Freshman of the Week, announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

Heavener picked up a pair of top-25 complete-game victories at the Purple & Gold Challenge. In her first game against a nationally ranked program versus No. 21/22 Northwestern, Heavener struck out 12 batters and allowed four hits, one run and five walks in 7.0 innings. Heavener held No. 17/18 Virginia Tech scoreless for the first five innings in her second game of the weekend and finished with five strikeouts in 7.0 frames.

On the season, Heavener ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 30 strikeouts, including 11 strikeouts looking, which ties for the third-most in the league.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.