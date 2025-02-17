LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball Purple and Gold Challenge

+0
Gallery: Softball Purple and Gold Challenge

Game 1 vs UT Arlington

Photo by: Milton Ourso
Photo by: Milton Ourso
Photo by: Milton Ourso
Photo by: Milton Ourso
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Avery White
Tatum Clopton, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Avery White
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Avery White
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Avery White
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Avery White
| Photo by: Avery White
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Avery White

Game 2 vs Northwestern

Avery Hodge | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Photo by: Dylan Borel
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Game 3 vs Northwestern

| Photo by: Mac Brod
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mac Brod
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Mac Brod
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mac Brod
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Mac Brod
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
| Photo by: Mac Brod

Game 4 vs Virginia Tech

Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Beth Torina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Edwards, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 5 vs Virginia Tech

Sydney Berzon, Madilyn Giglio, Jadyn Laneaux, Zoe Calvez, Tatum Clopton, Maci Bergeron, McKenzie Redoutey, Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton, Maci Bergeron, Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones

Related Stories

Week Two National Rankings

Week Two National Rankings

LSU breaks into the top five of the ESPN/USA Softball Poll.
Heavener Earns Second Consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Heavener Earns Second Consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Pitcher Jayden Heavener earns back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors after recording two nationally ranked wins in the circle.
No. 7 LSU Remains Undefeated, Downs No. 17 Virginia Tech, 7-4

No. 7 LSU Remains Undefeated, Downs No. 17 Virginia Tech, 7-4

Catcher Maci Bergeron led LSU’s offensive attack with three hits, including a home run and a double.