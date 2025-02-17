LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Feb. 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
Feb. 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

February 17, 2025
Overall Record: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (3-0)
Feb. 14 (Fri.) – PURDUE FORT WAYNE (W, 14-0)
Feb. 15 (Sat.) – PURDUE FORT WAYNE (W, 10-1)
Feb. 16 (Sun.) – PURDUE FORT WAYNE (W, 8-1)

This Week’s Schedule
Feb. 18 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Feb. 19 (Wed.) – at Nicholls, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Feb. 21 (Fri.) – OMAHA, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Feb. 22 (Sat.) – OMAHA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Feb. 23 (Sun.) – OMAHA, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU opened the 2025 season with a three-game sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers’ 14-0 win on Friday marked LSU’s 24th straight victory in a season-opening game.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson logged an excellent outing on Friday in LSU’s 2025 season opener, working 5.0 shutout innings in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne … Anderson limited the Mastodons to just four singles, and he recorded one walk and eight strikeouts, firing 83 pitches … Anderson retired seven of the first eight Purdue Fort Wayne batters he faced in the outing.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson led LSU to a season-opening sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne last weekend, batting .556 (5-for-9) with one double, one homer, seven RBI and five runs scored … Dickinson also walked once, was hit by a pitch twice and recorded a stolen base, as he posted a .667 on-base percentage … he paced the Tigers’ 14-hit attack on Friday by going 3-for-4 at the plate with one double and five RBI, and his two-run single in the first inning was the highlight of LSU’s five-run outburst … Dickinson launched LSU’s first home run on the season on Saturday, a two-run shot that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel batted .364 (4-for-11) in last weekend’s sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne with one homer, three RBI, two runs scored, two walks, one steal and a .462 on-base percentage … he launched a two-out, two-run homer – the first dinger of his collegiate career – in the fifth inning on Saturday to expand LSU’s lead from 2-1 to 5-1 … he added an RBI single in Sunday’s win to punctuate a five-run LSU fourth inning.

• Redshirt sophomore right-hander Chase Shores defeated Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday in his first appearances on the mound in nearly two years … Shores, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in March 2023 and redshirted last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 67 pitches in 5.0 innings on Sunday, limiting the Mastodons to one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

• The LSU pitching staff posted a 0.67 ERA in last weekend’s series versus Purdue Fort Wayne, allowing just two runs on 14 hits in 27.0 innings with two walks and 45 strikeouts … the Tigers limited the Mastodons to a .156 cumulative batting average and gave up just one extra-base hit, a double.

• LSU hit .340 (33-for-97) in the Purdue Fort Wayne series with seven doubles, one triple, four homers, 32 runs and five stolen bases … the Tigers posted a .488 on-base percentage, walked 23 times and were hit by a pitch on seven occasions … LSU’s five-run, first-inning rally in Friday’s game was the largest for the Tigers in the first inning of a season opener since 2012, when they scored five runs in the opening frame against Air Force.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on Feb. 17-18, 2025.

 

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Texas A&M 1 1 1 1
LSU 2 3 2 3
Tennessee 3 4 5 2
Arkansas 4 5 12 4
Florida State 5 9 6 5
Florida 6 10 11 10
Virginia 7 2 3 9
Clemson 8 14 8 8
Oregon State 9 7 9 6
North Carolina 10 6 10 7
Georgia 11 8 4 12
Texas 12 16 7 16
Vanderbilt 13 15 15 14
NC State 14 12 13
Wake Forest 15 13 16 15
Mississippi State 16 18 17
Oklahoma State 17 19
Duke 18 17 18 19
Oregon 19 11 14 11
Dallas Baptist 20 20 17 18
UC Irvine 21
UC Santa Barbara 22 21 22 20
Kentucky 23
TCU 24 22 13 21
Michigan 25
Nebraska 23 22
Troy 24 24
Cincinnati 25
Coastal Carolina 19
Oklahoma 20
West Virginia 21 25
Stanford 23
Arizona 24
Auburn 25
Southern Miss 23

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 3
Feb. 24
March 3
March 10
March 17
March 24
March 31
April 7
April 14
April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

Related Stories

Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

The LSU-Southern game in Alex Box Stadium is the first of two midweek contests for the Tigers this week; LSU also plays Wednesday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La.
"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

The Steal A Deal discounts on selected food and drink items begin when the stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday home games and continue until first pitch.
Gallery: Baseball vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Gallery: Baseball vs Purdue Fort Wayne