No. 7 LSU Remains Undefeated, Downs No. 17 Virginia Tech, 7-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – Catcher Maci Bergeron led LSU’s offensive charge with two extra-base hits, and Sydney Berzon struck out a season-high nine batters to help lead No. 7 LSU past No. 17/18 Virginia Tech, 7-4 Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU (10-0) took care of Virginia Tech (8-2) for the second time to cap off another 5-0 weekend to conclude the Purple & Gold Challenge. The Tigers finished Sunday’s game with 10 hits, marking their fourth game in a row with double-digit hits and the sixth game this season. The Tigers begin the season 10-0 for the third consecutive year.

LSU separated themselves with six runs scored in the second and third innings combined but had to fight off the Hokies, who outscored LSU down the stretch 3-1, including two runs in the seventh inning.

“I am proud of this team,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think they are doing so many things well. It feels like there is always hope for this team. No matter the situation we are in, they are going to find a way to get it done. They are going to find a way to score and play great defense. I think there are always options for this team, and I really like what we have gotten out of them.”

In addition to her nine punchouts, Berzon (4-0) gave up eight hits, four runs and one walk in her second complete game of the weekend.

VT’s Emma Lemley (3-1) received her first loss this season. She entered the game, giving up just one hit on the season, but relinquished 10 against LSU, surrendered seven runs and two walks, and struck out seven batters in 6.0 innings.

“I think we stood up to the test, which was cool,” said Coach Torina. “We saw two of the best arms in the country here this weekend with Virginia Tech’s [Emma] Mazzarone and [Emma] Lemley. Our offense was not only able to score, but they were able to score big. I thought it was fun to see them take care of great pitching and continue to prove to themselves, more than anything, that they are capable of this.”

Bergeron was the team’s leader with a 3-for-4 outing at the plate, highlighted by a home run and a double. Infielder Danieca Coffey was 2-for-4 on the day with one RBI, extending her hitting streak to 20 games dating back to last season.

In the second inning, outfielder Jadyn Laneaux recorded the Tigers’ third hit of the game with a single down the right line, putting Laneaux and designated player Maddox McKee on the corners after McKee reached on a fielder’s choice. Infielder Avery Hodge hit the ball to the pitcher, who recorded a throwing error trying to get the out at home to give LSU a 1-0 lead. Coffey hit a two-out single to left field to score Laneaux and put the Tigers ahead, 2-0.

The Hokies responded with an unearned run in the top of the third, but the Fighting Tigers struck back with four runs in the bottom half, sparked by consecutive doubles from Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards (RBI). Laneaux and infielder Sierra Daniel added sac flies in the inning.

VT’s Michelle Chatfield hit a solo shot to left center field to cut into the deficit, 6-2 in the fourth, but LSU got that run back with Bergeron’s solo blast to the same area of the ballpark in the sixth to make the score 7-2.

The Hokies made one last push in the seventh with a two-run dinger by infielder Jayden Jones with no outs. However, despite the tying run being at the plate with two runners in scoring position, the LSU defense was able to stop the threat to end the game, 7-4.

Up Next

LSU will host its third tournament in as many weekends when it welcomes Nicholls, Penn State, and Southern Miss to Tiger Park Feb. 21-23 for the 2025 LSU Invitational.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.