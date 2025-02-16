No. 5 LSU Falls in Defensive Battle with No. 3 Texas, 65-58

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 5 LSU (25-2, 10-2 SEC) battled in a defensive struggle against No. 3 Texas (26-2, 12-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, but the Tigers came up just short, losing 65-58 in a tightly contested game in a soldout Moody Center.

“When we went to South Carolina, and now to Texas, both were good ball games,” Coach Kim Mulkey said of LSU’s two losses this season. “We were in ball games, had opportunities to possibly steal a victory, and we just didn’t get it done. And so you kind of evaluate, you have to execute and be extremely tough when it requires the toughness of you.”

Flau’jae Johnson (16), Mikaylah Williams (18), and Aneesah Morrow (15) all finished with double figures in points for the Tigers. Morrow finished with a game-high 20 rebounds, her third fourth 20-rebound game this season, while recording her 24th double-double of the season. No other LSU player scored more than three points and the Texas bench outscored the LSU bench, 20-5.

The Longhorns were led by Madison Booker, who had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Johnson was Booker’s primary defender and did a good job of limiting her to go 3-17 from the field. But Booker sank all 10 of her free throws and as a team, Texas was 21-21 from the charity stripe throughout the game.

The Tigers had a solid first half, especially on the defensive end, holding Texas to 20-percent shooting for the first two quarters. LSU led by 12 with 4:38 left in the game, but the Longhorns upped their defensive pressure to mount a comeback. From that point, Texas outscored LSU 34-15 for the remainder of the game.

LSU will return to the court on Thursday to take on Georgia in the PMAC. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

LSU got off to a good start with a 7-4 lead at the first media timeout. Through Texas’ first 10 field goal attempts, the Tigers held the Longhorns to 10-percent shooting. Out of the media break, Texas scored the next four points to take its first lead. The first quarter ended with the teams tied 10-10.

LSU’s defense continued to play strong as the Tigers took a 18-12 lead to the second quarter media timeout. Out of the timeout, LSU got to the line twice and made three free throws to take a double-digit lead. The Tigers were able to hold the Longhorns to just 17.6-percent shooting in the second quarter. The first half ended with LSU ahead by 9, 28-19.

Aneesah Morrow was dominant on the boards in the first half as she tallied 15 rebounds in the first two quarters. Johnson led all scorers at the half with 9 points. The Tigers defense held the Longhorns to 7-37 shooting in the first half.

The Longhorns scored the first six points out of the break to bring it within three and force an LSU timeout. Texas got within one, but Johnson hit her second triple of the game to maintain the LSU lead and reach double figures for the 36th straight game. That propelled LSU on a 9-0 run to bring the lead back to 10. LSU had a chance to take the last shot of the quarter, but Shayeann Day-Wilson missed a fast-break layup and Texas got a tip-in on the other end and the third quarter ended with the Tigers up, 49-44.

Texas scored the first four points in the final quarter to get it back within one and LSU took a timeout. Texas took a four-point lead, holding LSU scoreless for the first five minutes of the quarter. Williams answered with LSU’s first buck of the fourth quarter and shot LSU within one, converting an and-one jumper, but Texas extended it back to five as the Longhorns’ defense ratcheted up. Johnson converted a put-buck to bring the Tigers within three and LSU took a timeout with 1:36 left in the game. The Longhorns were able to close out the victory and defeat the Tigers, 65-58.