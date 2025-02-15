LSU Gold
Baseball

LSU Takes Second Game Against Purdue Fort Wayne, 10-1

by Bill Franques
Box Score (.pdf) +0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-ranked LSU blasted three home runs Saturday, and right-hander Anthony Eyanson allowed just one run in 5.0 innings, as the Tigers defeated Purdue Fort Wayne, 10-1, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 2-0 on the season, while Purdue Fort Wayne dropped to 0-2.

The teams will meet in the series finale at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Eyanson (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings and limited the Mastodons to one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts, firing 81 pitches.

“When I think about Anthony, I think about poise and I think about pitch ability,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “There are a lot of things to like about him, he’s running the fastball up to 95 with good movement, and he could pitch blindfolded and throw his breaking pitches for strikes.”

Purdue Fort Wayne starting pitcher Zane Danielson (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs on four hits in 4.2 innings with three walks and no strikeouts.

Second baseman Daniel Dickinson gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer, his first dinger of the season.

The Mastodons narrowed the gap to 2-1 before LSU struck for three runs in the fifth inning. Leftfielder Derek Curiel launched a two-run homer, and first baseman Jared Jones followed with a solo blast to increase the Tigers’ lead to 5-1.

An RBI double by third baseman Michael Braswell III in the sixth extended the LSU advantage to 6-1.

“On the offensive side of it for us, it obviously all starts with plate discipline,” Johnson said. “The guys have done a pretty good job of utilizing their talents; we want to have speed, we want to have power, we want to have solid hitting skills throughout the lineup.”

LSU’s bullpen recorded four scoreless innings on Saturday, as right-hander Connor Benge, left-hander DJ Primeaux and right-handee Mavrick Rizy combined to allow just one hit with one walk and eight strikeouts.

 

