LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Saturday's Game 2 of LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball Series to Start at 11 a.m. CT

The start time of Game 2 of the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series on Saturday been moved to 11 a.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Game 1 of the series will start at 2 p.m. CT Friday, and Game 3 of the series will start at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

+0
Saturday's Game 2 of LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball Series to Start at 11 a.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of Game 2 of the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series on Saturday been moved to 11 a.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The start time has been moved from the original first pitch time of 1 p.m. CT due to projected storms in the Baton Rouge area.

Game 1 of the series will start at 2 p.m. CT Friday, and Game 3 of the series will start at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

All three games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Related Stories

LSU Opens 2025 Season vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium

LSU Opens 2025 Season vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America in its preseason poll, plays host to Purdue Fort Wayne this weekend at 2 p.m. CT Friday, 11 a.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Baseball Opening Day Fan Fest Set for Friday at 'The Box'

Baseball Opening Day Fan Fest Set for Friday at 'The Box'

The Fan Fest, presented by POWERADE, will precede the opening game of the 2025 season for the Tigers, who play host to Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Friday. Admission to the Fan Fest is free, and it will be held in the plaza area located in front of the stadium.
Gavin Guidry Named to Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Gavin Guidry Named to Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Guidry, a 2025 Preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, made 22 relief appearances last season for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark, a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 24.1 innings with 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.