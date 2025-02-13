Saturday's Game 2 of LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball Series to Start at 11 a.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of Game 2 of the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series on Saturday been moved to 11 a.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The start time has been moved from the original first pitch time of 1 p.m. CT due to projected storms in the Baton Rouge area.

Game 1 of the series will start at 2 p.m. CT Friday, and Game 3 of the series will start at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

All three games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.