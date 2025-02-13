No. 7 LSU Set to Host 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seventh-ranked LSU is set for a competitive weekend at Tiger Park, welcoming three strong programs, including two nationally ranked teams, to participate in the 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge on Feb. 14-16.

LSU (5-0) will play another five-game weekend, beginning with a 4 p.m. CT contest against UT Arlington (4-1) and a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup with No. 21/22 Northwestern (3-2) on Valentine’s Day Friday. The Tigers will take on Northwestern again at 2 p.m. CT and then face off against No. 17/18 Virginia Tech (5-0) at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Fighting Tigers will end the weekend with an 11:30 a.m. CT first pitch against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Feb. 16.

SECN+ will stream each LSU contest. Fans can view the full schedule for the 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge here. Garrett Walvoord and Yvette Girouard will call Friday’s game against UT Arlington. Girouard and Lyn Rollins will broadcast Saturday and Sunday’s games.

LSU comes off a 5-0 performance at the 2025 Tiger Classic that featured a perfect game, four shutouts, a grand slam and a walk-off. After opening weekend, LSU’s pitching led the SEC with a 0.23 ERA and an opposing batter league-low .126 batting average. The Tigers ERA ranks No. 3 in the NCAA, and their 15.2 strikeout-to-walk measurement sits fourth in the nation. Offensively, LSU outscored its opponent 37-2 behind a .355 batting average, 39 hits and 34 RBI.

SEC Freshman of the Week Jayden Heavener earned a win in her collegiate debut by tossing the program’s sixth perfect game behind 13 strikeouts. Two-time All-American Sydney Berzon was 2-0 on the weekend, highlighted by her eighth career shutout, and had a 0.58 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12.0 innings pitched.

Utility player Tori Edwards shined on opening weekend, leading LSU with a .533 batting average, eight hits, six runs and 10 RBI. Edwards’ first career home run was a grand slam, and she hit three of the club’s four homers on the weekend. Infielder Danieca Coffey got off to a fast start as she accumulated seven hits on a .500 batting average and had seven RBI. Coffey is currently on a 15-game hitting streak.

LSU is an even 6-6 against this weekend’s opponents. The Tigers are 3-1 versus Northwestern and 3-5 against UT Arlington. LSU and Virginia Tech will meet for the first time.

