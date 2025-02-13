Eight Former Tigers Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

BATON ROUGE – Eight LSU football players, a group that includes four offensive linemen, have been invited to the NFL Combine, the league announced on Thursday.

The NFL Combine will be held February 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL Network will televise the action each day. The event will also be streamed at NFL.com/watch.

LSU’s combine list includes five players on offense and three on defense. LSU’s list is highlighted by All-America left tackle Will Campbell and All-SEC right tackle Emery Jones Jr. Other Tigers invited include All-SEC tight end Mason Taylor, offensive linemen Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, All-SEC defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones and cornerback Zy Alexander.

Last year, LSU had eight participants at the combine with six of those being selected in the NFL Draft. At the 2024 combine, LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson led all players with 34 reps on the bench press, while wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was clocked at 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, the third-fastest time of all participants. Thomas went on to be selected in the first round with the 23rd overall pick by Jacksonville, while Jefferson was taken in the fourth round, also by the Jaguars.

The NFL Combine serves as a pivotal step for pro prospects as they prepare for the NFL Draft. LSU’s Pro Day will be held on March 26 with the NFL Draft taking place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field and the Titletown District in Green Bay.

NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. CT Defensive Line and Linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CT Defensive backs and Tight Ends

Saturday, March 1 at Noon CT Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

Sunday, March 2 at Noon CT Offensive Line