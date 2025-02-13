BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball’s 2025 Opening Day activities will feature a Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, outside of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Fan Fest, presented by POWERADE, will precede the opening game of the 2025 season for the Tigers, who play host to Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Friday.

Admission to the Fan Fest is free, and it will be held in the plaza area located in front of the stadium.

The event is a family-friendly activity featuring food and drink trucks, inflatables, face painting, a caricature artist, and photo opportunities with former LSU baseball players.

Guaranty Broadcasting’s “The Hunt Palmer Show” (Noon-2 p.m.) will originate live from outside the stadium on Friday.