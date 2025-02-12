Second Half Shooting Pushes Arkansas Past LSU, 70-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The Arkansas Razorbacks came out of the locker room after halftime and hit its first 9-of-12 field goal attempts to erase a one-point LSU lead and went on to score a 70-58 decision over the LSU Tigers Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The win allowed Arkansas to split the season series after the Tigers win over the Razorbacks in January at the Maravich Center.

Arkansas took the lead for good at 43-41 on a second chance layup by Karter Knox with 15:48 to play and eventually got the lead up to eight with 12:30 to go and the game stayed pretty much in that margin the rest of the way.

Freshman Robert Miller III had a career night for the Tigers, making 8-of-13 field goals for 16 points, his first double figure game of his college career. Cam Carter had 13 points and four assists, hitting three treys.

Zvonimir Ivisic had 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead Arkansas, with Johnell David getting 11 and D. J. Wagner 10.

LSU for the game shot 39.1 percent (25-of-64) with five from distance and 3-of-6 from the line. Arkansas shot 60 percent for the second half (15-of-25), mostly from inside as they made two three pointers on five attempts in the second half. For the game, Arkansas shot 51.9 percent (28-of-54) for the game.

LSU ended the game with single digit turnovers (9) and had an 8-7 advantage in points off turnovers and 16-6 in second chance points off 10 offensive rebounds.

For the game, Arkansas out rebounded LSU, 39-33.

LSU and Arkansas traded leads throughout a tightly played first half with five ties and eight lead changes. LSU led for eight minutes and Arkansas 10.

LSU will return home to Baton Rouge and will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to meet the Sooners at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

LSU at Arkansas Men’s Basketball

February 12, 2025

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

On Vyctorius Miller and Rob Miller’s performance…

“Yeah, I was really impressed with Rob. And that was going up against Big Z [Zvonimi Ivisic] and Aidoo [Jonas Aidoo]- two of the best post defenders in our league. I think he showed the ability to score. I thought he was really good there. And Vyctorious was able to come in and give us a lift. That was the best he’s scored the ball since we got to SEC play.”

On what to focus on for the quick turnaround between road games…

“You know, we got the shots. We got 10 more attempts than they did. Obviously, they got to the free throw line, but they were just so more efficient than us in the second half, shooting 60% from the floor. We were only able to get to 35% and that ended up being the difference in the game. You mentioned a quick turnaround, we’ll get back tonight, get back to the floor tomorrow, and get ready for Oklahoma on Saturday.”