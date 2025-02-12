BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Gavin Guidry was named Wednesday to the 2025 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Seventy-six players have been named to the initial 2025 Watch List for the award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball. The SEC leads the way with nine representatives on the watch list. The ACC and Big 12 followed with six players each, while the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference each had five.

Guidry, a 2025 Preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, made 22 relief appearances last season for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark, a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 24.1 innings with 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.

The native of Lake Charles, La., pitched a combined 4.2 innings in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and one save.

He developed into one of LSU’s top arms out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2023, making 23 appearances (one start) and posting a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings. He recorded 42 strikeouts and 12 walks, and he limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.