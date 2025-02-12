Coach Mulkey To Participate In "Inside The Courtroom with CBS News’ Jan Crawford" On Campus

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Manship School is scheduled to host Inside The Courtroom with CBS News’ Jan Crawford in the Cox Auditorium on March 11 at 5 p.m. CT and LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will participate in a Q&A session with Crawford.

Crawford previously interviewed Mulkey on CBS Mornings in Washington D.C. during LSU’s visit to the Whitehouse after winning the 2023 National Championship.

As CBS News’ Chief Legal Correspondent, Crawford will share her insights on the intersection of law, journalism and society. As a recognized authority of the U.S. Supreme Court, Crawford offers decades of journalistic experience, conducting exclusive interviews with some of the Court’s most notable justices and covering landmark judicial appointments, confirmation hearings and pivotal legal decisions. Additionally, Crawford is a bestselling author, known for her book Supreme Conflict: The Inside Story of the Struggle for Control of the United States Supreme Court.

The event will include a special introduction by LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who will also facilitate an interactive Q&A session with Crawford. Inside The Courtroom is a partnership with the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.