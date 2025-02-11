Tiger Basketball Road Week Begins Wednesday In Arkansas

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team begins a week of road games starting Wednesday when the Tigers travel to Fayetteville to take on the University of Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

The game is set for tipoff just after 8 p.m. CT on ESPN with John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix on the call. The Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady will call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams with LSU a 78-74 winner over the Razorbacks at the Maravich Center on Jan. 14.

The Tigers rallied from a couple points down at the half and eight down with 11:47 to play. LSU went on a 20-3 run, which included 14 consecutive points to go from 52-44 down to up nine, 64-55, with 6:07 to play. Arkansas cut the game down to two points with 28 seconds to play, 76-74, but Jordan Sears made two free throws to seal the win.

The Tigers shot 40 percent for the game (22-of-55) with eight treys and made a strong 26-of-28 at the line (92.9%). Cam Carter had a season high of 27 points with Sears scoring 17. Daimion Collins had a career high in rebounds with 10 and tied his career high in blocks with four as LSU had 11 blocks in that contest.

LSU is coming off a tough 72-70 loss at home on Saturday to Ole Miss when the Rebels scored the last 13 points of the game to erase a 70-59 LSU lead in the final 3:15. It erased what was probably LSU’s best 37 minutes of play against the Rebels.

The Tigers would lead for some 30 minutes and after getting a 39-33 lead at halftime over the Rebels, the Tigers would control the second half, building two 11-point leads. Carter led LSU with 16 points with Collins adding 15 and Sears 13.

The Razorbacks lost on Saturday night at home against Alabama, 85-81. Zvonimir Ivisic had 27 points to lead the Razorbacks, making 10-of-18 field goals (including five treys) to go with seven boards, three steals and three blocks. Adou Thiero hit 8-of-14 field goals in scoring 22 points. Johnell Davis had 13 points.

The loss to Alabama stopped a two-game winning streak by Arkansas at Kentucky and at Texas.

Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring this season, averaging 16.5 points per game, while D. J. Wagner is at 10.5 and Davis at 10.2 for first-year Razorback’s coach, and longtime mentor, John Calipari.

The Tigers after Wednesday’s game will be right back on the road on Saturday for their first SEC meeting with Oklahoma in Norman at 5 p.m. CT.