LSU's Tima Godbless and Jelani Watkins Earn Weekly Honors From SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Tima Godbless and Jelani Watkins were honored with weekly honors by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore Tima Godbless earned the Women’s Runner of the Week honor after clocking a conference-leading time in the 60-meter event along with a new PR in the 200 meter.

The 2025 season essentially marks the first real indoor season for Godbless, whom is off to a hot start so far fresh off of her appearance at the UNM Collegiate Classic. The sophomore clocked the No. 1 time in the SEC and the No. 3 time in the nation of 7.16a in the 60m semifinals before skipping out on the final. Godbless also clocked a new personal-best time of 23.26a in the 200m, which tied her for seventh in the SEC in the event. Her 60m time moved her to ninth on the all-time LSU performance list, tying LSU legend Kimberlyn Duncan.

On the men’s side of the things, freshman Jelani Watkins lit up the track enough to earn Men’s Freshman of the Week.

Watkins continued to show promise this last week out, clocking a PR and tying the No. 7 time in LSU performance-list history of 6.63a. His new PR tied another former LSU-football player in Donte Jackson and came a day after clocking a blazing time of 20.85a in the 200 meter. His 60m and 200m times rank him ninth in the SEC for both events.

