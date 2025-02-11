LSU’s Johnson and Morrow On Late-Season Watchlist For Wooden Award

INDIANAPOLIS – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are on the late-season top-20 watchlist for the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award.

Going back to last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has scored 20+ points in 17 of 29 games. She has scored in double figures in 35 straight games. Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds; She is one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season. Johnson’s scoring has jumped from 14.9 ppg last season to 19.6 ppg as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles this season.

Morrow has been one of the nation’s most consistent players throughout her college career. She recently became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career. Morrow has 1,598 career rebounds, the fifth most in NCAA DI history. Morrow has been dominant this season as she leads the nation with 23 double-doubles and 14.2 rebounds per game. She has secured 15+ rebounds in 12 games and 20+ rebounds in three games, two of which she also secured 20 points as she is the nation’s only player with multiple 20/20 games this season.