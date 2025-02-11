Mobile Menu Button
February 11, 2025 - 02:31 PM
Gallery: Softball Tiger Classic
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Game 1 vs Charlotte
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Beth Torina, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener, Beth Torina | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener, Beth Torina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Game 2 vs Central Arkansas
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
allsb | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon, McKenzie Redoutey, Sydney Peterson, Avery Hodge, Emilee Casanova, Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Game 3 vs Charlotte
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards, Madyson Manning, Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Jalia Lassiter, Destiny Harris, Avery Hodge, McKaela Walker, Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Game 4 vs Central Arkansas
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey, Tori Edwards, Emilee Casanova, Sydney Berzon, XXXX, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tatum Clopton, Abigail Savoy, Maddox McKee, Alix Franklin, Madyson Manning, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Sierra Daniel, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Game 5 vs Southeastern Louisiana
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
McKenzie Redoutey, Beth Torina | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Related Stories
Week One National Rankings
February 11, 2025
Week One National Rankings
LSU moves up the rankings and inside the top 10 in each of the four national polls.
Heavener Honored as SEC Freshman of the Week
February 10, 2025
Heavener Honored as SEC Freshman of the Week
Pitcher Jayden Heavener wins her first career SEC accolade after throwing the program's sixth perfect game in her collegiate debut.
No. 10 LSU Records 3-2 Walk-Off Victory Over Southeastern to Conclude 2025 Tiger Classic
February 9, 2025
No. 10 LSU Records 3-2 Walk-Off Victory Over Southeastern to Conclude 2025 Tiger Classic
LSU walks off Southeastern Louisiana for the second time in as many years at Tiger Park.
