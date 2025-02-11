LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball Tiger Classic

+0
Gallery: Softball Tiger Classic

Game 1 vs Charlotte

| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Beth Torina, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jayden Heavener, Beth Torina | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jayden Heavener, Beth Torina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Game 2 vs Central Arkansas

Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
allsb | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon, McKenzie Redoutey, Sydney Peterson, Avery Hodge, Emilee Casanova, Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 3 vs Charlotte

| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards, Madyson Manning, Sierra Daniel, Maddox McKee, Jalia Lassiter, Destiny Harris, Avery Hodge, McKaela Walker, Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips

Game 4 vs Central Arkansas

Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey, Tori Edwards, Emilee Casanova, Sydney Berzon, XXXX, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tatum Clopton, Abigail Savoy, Maddox McKee, Alix Franklin, Madyson Manning, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Sierra Daniel, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maddox McKee, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Game 5 vs Southeastern Louisiana

Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
McKenzie Redoutey, Beth Torina | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe

Related Stories

Week One National Rankings

Week One National Rankings

LSU moves up the rankings and inside the top 10 in each of the four national polls.
Heavener Honored as SEC Freshman of the Week

Heavener Honored as SEC Freshman of the Week

Pitcher Jayden Heavener wins her first career SEC accolade after throwing the program's sixth perfect game in her collegiate debut.
No. 10 LSU Records 3-2 Walk-Off Victory Over Southeastern to Conclude 2025 Tiger Classic

No. 10 LSU Records 3-2 Walk-Off Victory Over Southeastern to Conclude 2025 Tiger Classic

LSU walks off Southeastern Louisiana for the second time in as many years at Tiger Park.