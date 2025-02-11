Chio Earns Back-To-Back SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio was named SEC Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks after claiming her second straight all-around title in the Tigers last meet against No. 14 Alabama.

The freshman from Henderson, Nevada, finished as the top gymnast last Friday after matching her career high 39.650 in the all-around against the Tide, helping lead No. 3 LSU to their first SEC road victory of the year.

It was the second all-around title for Chio in two straight weeks. The SEC award is her fourth this season as she continues to shine in her debut season at LSU. She has now claimed SEC Freshman of the Week honors in weeks one, two, five and six of regular season competition.

Chio’s performance in Tuscaloosa was highlighted by a nearly flawless yurchenko one and a half on vault that scored her a career-high 9.975. She also posted scores of 9.850 on bars, 9.925 on beam and 9.900 on floor.

She took home a total of three titles at the meet on vault, beam and the all-around, moving her career total to nine on the season. She now owns three titles on vault, two on bars, two on beam and two in the all-around.

