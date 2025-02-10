Men's Tennis Defeats Tulane, 6-1

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-3, 0-0 SEC) took down Tulane (1-5) on Monday by a score of 6-1. The Tigers traveled to New Orleans to face the Waves at the City Park Tennis Center.

Danny’s Thoughts

“Proud of the way the guys responded after a tough loss on Friday,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “We did a much better job of sticking to our game plans on the big points. Now the guys will get a couple of days off to recover before training hard the rest of the week in preparation for the SEC season.”

Doubles

The Tigers started the road trip to New Orleans off strong by securing the doubles point. Brock Anderson and Sasa Markovic made their first debut as a doubles pair on the No. 3 court. The duo was the first to walk off the court with a 6-3 win over Charlie Burdell and Steven Rice.

Fighting for the doubles point, Tulane’s Asaf Friedler and AJ Mercer took the No. 2 court after defeating Enzo Kohlmann and Ishaan Ravichander by a score of 6-3.

The deciding match was between LSU’s No. 41 duo of Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin and Tulane’s Luka Petrovic and Hady El Kordy. Lofman and Penzlin gave the lead to the Tigers after a 6-4 win over the Wave duo.

Singles

No. 116 Julien Penzlin extended his impressive singles record after defeating double’s foe Hady El Kordy. Penzlin quickly secured another Tiger point after a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over El Kordy on the No. 3 court.

Brock Anderson dominated on the No. 6 court as he faced AJ Mercer. Anderson won six straight games in the first set and ended the match with a 6-4 win in the second set.

Enzo Kohlmann clinched the match for LSU on the No. 5 singles court. Kohlmann faced off against Charlie Burdell, winning by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Sasa Markovic battled against Vincent Vohl to claim the No. 2 court. Only dropping two games in the first set, Markovic won by a score of 6-2. The second set was a 7-5 game with the Tiger coming out on top.

On the No. 1 court, Tulane earned their only point of the match after Luka Petrovic defeated No. 124 Aleksi Lofman. Lofman took the first set by a score of 6-3. The second set went to Petrovic with a 6-4 win. The final set secured the Waves a point after Petrovic walked off with an 11-9 victory.

The sixth Tiger point was claimed by Ishaan Ravichander on the No. 4 court. Ravichander faced Asaf Friedler in three sets. The first set went to Friedler by a score of 6-4 but Ravichander recovered and won the second set 7-6(7). The forced third set was taken by Ravichander 10-7 to conclude Monday’s match.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Bryan-College Station to begin SEC play and take on Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. CT.

Results

LSU 6, Tulane 1

Singles

1. Luka Petrovic (TUL) def. #124 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 11-9

2. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Vincent Vohl (TUL) 6-2, 7-5

3. #116 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Hady El Kordy (TUL) 6-2, 6-2

4. Ishann Ravichander (LSU) def. Asaf Friedler (TUL) 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-7

5. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Charlie Burdell (TUL) 6-4, 6-2

6. Brock Anderson (LSU) def. AJ Mercer (TUL) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1. #41 Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic/Hady El Kordy (TUL) 6-4

2. Asaf Friedler/AJ Mercer (TUL) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Ishann Ravichander (LSU) 6-3

3. Brock Anderson/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Charlie Burdell/Steven Rice (TUL) 6-3

Order of Finish

Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,6,5,2,1,4)