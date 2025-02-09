BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players are listed among the 2025 Top 100 Relievers in the nation by D1Baseball.com

Junior right-handed pitcher Gavin Guidry is No. 10 on the list, freshman right-hander William Schmidt is No. 13 and freshman right-hander Casan Evans is No. 91. Schmidt and Evans are two of the four true freshmen on the Top 100 list.

Guidry, a 2025 Preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, made 22 relief appearances last season for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark, a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 24.1 innings with 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.

The native of Lake Charles, La., pitched a combined 4.2 innings in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and one save.

He developed into one of LSU’s top arms out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2023, making 23 appearances (one start) and posting a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings. He recorded 42 strikeouts and 12 walks, and he limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.

Schmidt, a Baton Rouge native who pitched at Catholic High School, was rated as the No. 16 overall 2024 draft prospect by MLB.com. He posted elite numbers as a senior at Catholic High, including a 9-0 record, a 0.44 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 63.2 innings while leading CHS to the state title.

Schmidt was ranked No. 4 among the 2025 Perfect Game Top 75 College Freshmen.

Evans, a product of St. Pius X High School in Houston, Texas, was ranked as the No. 9 best high school player in Texas by Perfect Game. He was listed among the Top 100 Prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft by Baseball America.

Evans was rated No. 26 among the 2025 Perfect Game Top 75 College Freshmen.