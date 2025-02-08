No. 6 LSU Hosts No. 19 Tennessee in Second Matchup This Season

BATON ROUGE – No. 6 LSU (24-1, 9-1 SEC) will host No. 19 Tennessee (17-5, 4-5 SEC) on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN in the PMAC as the Tigers look to defeat the Lady Vols twice in a season for the first time in program history.

Sunday’s game will air on ESPN with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Tennessee is LSU’s lone opponent the Tigers will play twice in the regular season. In the first matchup Kailyn Gilbert finished with 22 points and her circus shot with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted LSU to an 89-87 win as the Tigers picked up their third consecutive win in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 21 rebounds at Tennessee, her second 20/20 game of the season. Flau’Jae Johnson had 20 points in the road win.

All five of the Lady Vols’ losses have come in SEC play by a combined 15 points. Tennessee picked up its biggest win of the season on Thursday, picking up a close win over No. 5 UConn, 80-76. Four Tennessee starters scored in double figures in the victory.

In the first matchup of the season, LSU was able to beat Tennessee’s press to score 60 points in the paint. The Tigers also used 16 offensive rebounds to score 24 second-chance points. In their first season under Coach Kim Caldwell, Tennessee has used a unique style of play where it presses the whole game, subs frequently and attempts an abundance of threes.

Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points in the first matchup against Tennessee. Over LSU’s past three games Williams has scored at an efficient level with 25 points per game on 54-58-85 shooting splits.

Morrow enters Sunday’s action seven rebounds shy of moving into the top-five for the most rebounds in NCAA DI history.