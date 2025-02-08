BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU players have received 2025 Preseason All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

First baseman Jared Jones was voted to the first team, right-handed pitcher Gavin Guidry was named to the second team, and catcher Luis Hernandez, infielder Daniel Dickinson and right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson were third-team selections.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., has been named to the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, and he was ranked No. 1 last week on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 First Basemen in the nation

Jones hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs. His 28 home runs marked the fourth-most in LSU history and the most by a Tiger since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.

Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).

Guidry, native of Lake Charles, La., made 22 relief appearances last season for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark, a 2.59 ERA and three saves in 24.1 innings with 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.

He pitched a combined 4.2 innings in LSU’s SEC and NCAA postseason games, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and one save.

He developed into one of LSU’s top arms out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2023, making 23 appearances (one start) and posting a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings. He recorded 42 strikeouts and 12 walks, and he limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.

Hernandez, who transferred to LSU last summer from Indiana State, is ranked No. 10 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Catchers in the nation. He was a 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection last season at Indiana State, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

Hernandez, a first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection. The native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was also voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team.

He was a member of Puerto Rico’s national team that claimed a silver medal in September at the U23 Baseball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, where he hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles and four RBI.

Dickinson, a native of Richland, Wash., is ranked No. 3 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Second Basemen in the nation.

Dickinson, also a Third-Team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley. He posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU last summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024. The product of Lakewood, Calif., is ranked No. 4 on the Baseball America list of the Top 100 College Transfers for the 2025 season.