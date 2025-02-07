Soccer Unveils Spring 2025 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program has officially unveiled its 2025 spring schedule, which features five matches, including one inside the LSU Soccer Stadium, as the Tigers prepare for the upcoming fall season.

Head Coach Sian Hudson and her coaching staff are excited about the opportunities this spring presents. The Tigers have a competitive spring schedule on the rise that features some of the top programs in the country, taking on a mix of regional opponents and powerhouse programs.

“It is great to be back on the grass working with our team and seeing the new group come together. We are really excited to kick off our spring schedule later this month at home versus a local rival in Northwestern State,” said Hudson. “The spring is a great time to build cohesion and chemistry on and off the pitch and we have built a schedule that will provide our players with plenty of opportunities to grow in both areas.”

LSU will kick off their spring campaign later this month at home against Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 22. This will be the only opportunity this year for fans to watch spring ball inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.



The squad will then hit the road for the remainder of their spring schedule, with trips to Lafayette, Tallahassee, Pensacola and Houston.



One of the marquee matchups of the spring comes on Saturday, March 22, when LSU travels to Tallahassee, FL, to take on 2023 National Champions Florida State at 6:00 p.m. CT.

On April 12, the Tigers will head to Pensacola for a doubleheader against two familiar foes in Florida and the reigning SEC champs, Mississippi State, with match times set for 1:00 p.m. CT and 4:00 p.m. CT, respectively. LSU concludes its spring slate on Saturday, April 19 with a showdown against Rice at 2 p.m. CT in Houston, TX.

“We look forward to seeing the Tiger fans coming out to support, both at home and on the road this spring!” added Hudson.

2025 LSU Soccer Spring Schedule:

February 22 – vs. Northwestern State (2:00 PM) – Baton Rouge, LA

March 14 – at Louisiana-Lafayette (7:30 PM) – Lafayette, LA

March 22 – at Florida State (6:00 PM) – Tallahassee, FL

April 12 – vs. Florida & Mississippi State (1:00 PM & 4:00 PM) – Pensacola, FL

April 19 – at Rice (2 PM) – Houston, TX

*All times in CT