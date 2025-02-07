Men's Tennis Falls to Rice, 4-3

HOUSTON, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (6-3) fell to Rice (4-3) by a score of 4-3 on Friday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

Doubles

In double’s competition, the Rice duo of Eduardo Morais and Yair Sarouk were the first to walk of the court after defeating LSU’s Andrej Loncarevic and Sasa Markovic by a score of 6-2.

The No. 41 duo of Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin defeated Rice’s Arthus de la Bassetiere and Kabeer Kapasi, who currently sit at No. 50. Lofman and Penzlin earned a 6-4 win leaving the No. 2 court to decide which team would claim the doubles point.

Rice added the first point to the board after Petro Kuzmenok and Santiago Navarro defeated Enzo Kohlmann and Alessio Vasquez in a tie-breaker battle, ending with a 7-6(5) score.

Singles

The Owls extended their lead to 2-0 after Tommy Czaplinski took down Enzo Kohlmann 6-2, 6-2.

On the No,. 3 court, Alessio Vasquez faced Santiago Navarro. Vasquez fell by a score of 6-3, 6-3, resulting in a 3-0 lead for Rice.

No. 124 Aleksi Lofman fell in his match against Petro Kuzmenok. The first set was a 6-1 lost with the second set ending a 7-5 battle in favor of the Owl, clinching the match for Rice.

Andrej Loncarevic played yet another impressive match on Friday. He faced Kabeer Kapasi in two sets and a ten point tiebreaker for the deciding third set. The frist set went to the Tiger by a score of 6-4. The second set was taken by Kapasi in a 6-3 match. The third was a super set tie-breaker with Loncarevic claiming the No. 5 court by a score of 1-0 (10-3)

The No. 2 court also went to the Tigers, creating a score of 4-2. Sasa Markovic took down Arthus de la Bassetiere by a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The final match was won by LSU’s Julien Penzlin, ranked at No. 116, on the No. 3 court. Penzlin earned a win over Emir Sendogan in two tie-break sets, with Penzlin winning both by a score of 7-6(3), 7-6(1).

Up Next

The Tigers will head to New Orleans, La. to face Tulane on Monday, Feb. 10. The match will begin at 1 p.m. CT at the City Park Tennis Center.

Results

Rice 4, LSU 3

Singles

1. Petro Kuzmenok (RICE) def. #124 Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

2. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Arthus de la Bassetiere (RICE) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

3. Santiago Navarro (RICE) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

4. #116 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Emir Sendogan (RICE) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1)

5. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Kabeer Kapasi (RICE) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3)

6. Tommy Czaplinski (RICE) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. #41 Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. #50 Arthus de la Bassetiere/Kabeer Kapasi (RICE) 6-4

2. Petro Kuzmenok/Santiago Navarro (RICE) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Eduardo Morais/Yair Sarouk (RICE) def. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2

Order of Finish

Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,3,1,5,2,4)