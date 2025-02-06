BATON ROUGE – An LSU-record 39 football players have been named to the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 39 players on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for 2024 betters the previous mark of 33 set in 2003. LSU had 32 on the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2015.

As a unit, the LSU football team posted the program’s highest grade point average for a semester during the fall with a cumulative 3.059 average. Sixty-eight Tigers had a least a 3.0 grade point average during the fall – also the highest on record – as LSU went 9-4 with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl to close the season.

The SEC Academic Honor Roll for the fall includes grades from the 2024 spring, summer and fall semesters. In order to be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average for the previous three semesters or maintain a cumulative 3.0 average.

LSU’s list includes 16 players who started at least one game for the Tigers in 2024 as well as consensus All-America left tackle Will Campbell and All-SEC tight end Mason Taylor. Two-time All-SEC selection linebacker Harold Perkins, along with two-time LSU graduate Josh Williams, were also on the list. Williams earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status for the fifth time in his career, the most of any player in school history.

LSU Football – 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Zy Alexander, Football, Sport Administration

Austin Ausberry, Football, General Business

Bo Bordelon, Football, Management

Ah’mad Breaux, Football, Information Systems

Ethan Calloway, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Will Campbell, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Dylan Carpenter, Football, Management

DJ Chester, Football, Information Systems

Kolaj Cobbins, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jake Davis, Football, Biochemistry

Joseph Ebun, Football, Business

Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Master Kinesiology

Miles Frazier, Football, Non‐Matriculating

Jardin Gilbert, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jacobian Guillory, Football, Non‐Matriculating

Badger Hargett, Football, General Business

Cowinn Helaire, Football, Biochemistry

Trey Holly, Football, Sport Administration

Colin Hurley, Football, Mass Communications

Jake Ibieta, Football, Mechanical Engineering

Davhon Keys, Football, Information Systems

Gabe Leonards, Football, Kinesiology

Princeton Malbrue, Football, Master of Business Administration

Noah Nash, Football, International Trade & Finance

Kyle Parker, Football, Mass Communications

Harold Perkins Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

GiVanni Peterson, Football, Coastal Environmental Science

Damian Ramos, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Slade Roy, Football, Master of Business Administration

Paris Shand, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Tyson Short, Football, Construction Management

Ashton Stamps, Football, Sport Administration

Isaiah Stone, Football, Finance

Mason Taylor, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Zavion Thomas, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Peyton Todd, Football, Animal Science

Craig Walton Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Shone Washington, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Josh Williams, Football, Non‐Matriculating