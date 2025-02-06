BATON ROUGE – An LSU-record 39 football players have been named to the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday.
The 39 players on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for 2024 betters the previous mark of 33 set in 2003. LSU had 32 on the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2015.
As a unit, the LSU football team posted the program’s highest grade point average for a semester during the fall with a cumulative 3.059 average. Sixty-eight Tigers had a least a 3.0 grade point average during the fall – also the highest on record – as LSU went 9-4 with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl to close the season.
The SEC Academic Honor Roll for the fall includes grades from the 2024 spring, summer and fall semesters. In order to be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average for the previous three semesters or maintain a cumulative 3.0 average.
LSU’s list includes 16 players who started at least one game for the Tigers in 2024 as well as consensus All-America left tackle Will Campbell and All-SEC tight end Mason Taylor. Two-time All-SEC selection linebacker Harold Perkins, along with two-time LSU graduate Josh Williams, were also on the list. Williams earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status for the fifth time in his career, the most of any player in school history.
LSU Football – 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Zy Alexander, Football, Sport Administration
Austin Ausberry, Football, General Business
Bo Bordelon, Football, Management
Ah’mad Breaux, Football, Information Systems
Ethan Calloway, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Will Campbell, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Dylan Carpenter, Football, Management
DJ Chester, Football, Information Systems
Kolaj Cobbins, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jake Davis, Football, Biochemistry
Joseph Ebun, Football, Business
Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Master Kinesiology
Miles Frazier, Football, Non‐Matriculating
Jardin Gilbert, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jacobian Guillory, Football, Non‐Matriculating
Badger Hargett, Football, General Business
Cowinn Helaire, Football, Biochemistry
Trey Holly, Football, Sport Administration
Colin Hurley, Football, Mass Communications
Jake Ibieta, Football, Mechanical Engineering
Davhon Keys, Football, Information Systems
Gabe Leonards, Football, Kinesiology
Princeton Malbrue, Football, Master of Business Administration
Noah Nash, Football, International Trade & Finance
Kyle Parker, Football, Mass Communications
Harold Perkins Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
GiVanni Peterson, Football, Coastal Environmental Science
Damian Ramos, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Slade Roy, Football, Master of Business Administration
Paris Shand, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Tyson Short, Football, Construction Management
Ashton Stamps, Football, Sport Administration
Isaiah Stone, Football, Finance
Mason Taylor, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Zavion Thomas, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Peyton Todd, Football, Animal Science
Craig Walton Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Shone Washington, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Josh Williams, Football, Non‐Matriculating