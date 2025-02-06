Men's Tennis Set To Face Rice In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (6-2, 0-0 SEC) hit the road on Thursday to head to Houston, Texas to face Rice (3-3) on Friday, February 7. The match will be held at George R. Brown Tennis Center and play will begin at 5 p.m. CT.

LSU v. Rice (Feb. 7)

Live Video & Live Stats

Notes on Rice

Rice has posted a 3-3 record in the 2025 season and has yet to begin conference play. All three successful matches have been on home courts in Houston. Last week, the Owl’s faced in-state foe Baylor, falling 6-1.

In the latest ITA ranking drop (Feb. 5), Rice has one ranked doubles pair. Kabeer Kapasi and Arthus De la Bassetiere sit at No. 50 and have a 3-2 doubles record on the season. The duo currently leads in doubles for Rice.

In series history, LSU leads by ten matches forming a 15-5 record. The last meetup was in Baton Rouge with the Tigers coming out on top with a 6-1 score.

Tiger Tidbits

Freshman Andrej Loncarevic proved an impressive game this past Sunday against Memphis. On the No. 5 court Loncarevic faced Sam Reeve in two sets. The first set ended in Loncarevic’s favor in a quick 6-3 match. The second set was a battle between Loncarevic and Reeves with the LSU Tiger coming out on top with a 7-5 win and clinching the match for LSU.

Loncarevic then went on to defeat Jay Temming of UNO in Sunday’s doubleheader by a swift score of 6-0, 6-1. In dual matches, he has earned a perfect 4-0 record at this point in the season.

Several Tigers appear in the latest ITA rankings with two in singles and one doubles pair. In singles, Julien Penzlin currently sits at No. 116 with Aleksi Lofman close behind at No. 124. In doubles, Penzlin and Lofman appear as a duo in the top 50 at No. 41.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.