BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 3 in the 2025 USA Today Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll released this week.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Tennessee, LSU, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the USA Today Top 25 are No. 13 Texas, No. 18 Vanderbilt, No. 19 Mississippi State, No. 24 Kentucky and No. 25 Oklahoma.

LSU will play 19 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the USA Today Preseason Top 25, including 18 SEC games and a February 26 matchup with No. 21 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

LSU, which has been ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball, will open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2025 USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll (2024 record in parentheses)

* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent

1 Texas A&M (53-15) *

2 Tennessee (60-13) *

3 LSU (43-23)

4 Virginia (46-17)

5 Arkansas (44-16) *

6 Florida State (49-17)

7 Oregon State (45-16)

8 North Carolina (48-16)

9 Georgia (43-17)

10 Florida (36-30)

11 Clemson (44-16)

12 Duke (40-20)

13 Texas (36-24) *

14 Oregon (40-20)

15 Wake Forest (38-22)

16 North Carolina State (38-23)

17 Oklahoma State (42-19)

18 Vanderbilt (38-23)

19 Mississippi State (40-23) *

20 Arizona (36-23)

21 Dallas Baptist (45-15) *

22 UC Santa Barbara (44-14)

23 TCU (33-21)

24 Kentucky (46-15-1)

25 Oklahoma (40-21) *

25 Troy (37-22)