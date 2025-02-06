BATON ROUGE, La. – All of LSU’s 2025 baseball games may be viewed live as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the season.

See the 2025 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2025 LSU Baseball Schedule

LSU is scheduled to make nine network TV appearances during the regular season – seven on the SEC Network, one on ESPN2 and one on ESPNU.

In addition, 43 regular-season games will be carried on SEC Network +, the online platform available at SECNetwork.com and the WatchESPN app.

The Tigers’ February 26 contest versus Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will be streamed on FloCollege, and D1Baseball.com will stream LSU’s games in the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic February 28-March 2 versus Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston.

LSU’s game at Nicholls on February 19 will appear on ESPN+, the online subscription-based network.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or ESPN online platform.