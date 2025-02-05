LSU’s Williams A Finalist For Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams is one of 10 finalists for this year’s Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year award, presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

Williams has been critical to LSU’s success this season. She has been called upon to play numerous positions ranging from point guard all the way through power forward when LSU uses its small lineup.

The sophomore has been a three-level scoring threat for the Tigers. She is averaging 17.0 points per game with 48-39-90 shooting splits. Over LSU’s previous two games, Williams scored 37 points against No. 13 Oklahoma and 22 points against Mississippi State, combining to sink 11 threes in both games. She nailed the three to prove decisive in the wild, 107-100, win over the Sooners.

Williams has been clutch all season long. In a game against Stanford in December, she had 32 points and forced overtime with a last-second mid-range jumper from the elbow to help erase a six-point deficit with 40 seconds left in the game. She knocked down two threes in overtime to help secure the win over the Cardinal.

The Hall of Fame is releasing finalists for all its position awards each day throughout this week. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, starting Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Finalists:

Yarden Garzon, Indiana

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Grace VanSlooten, Michigan State

Saniya Rivers, NC State

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Madison Booker, Texas

Sarah Strong, UConn

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah