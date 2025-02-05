Georgia Pulls Away from LSU in Second Half, 81-62

ATHENS, Georgia – LSU was unable to stop Georgia’s inside game throughout the night and the Bulldogs came away with an 81-62 win over the Tigers Wednesday night here at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia out rebounded LSU, 47-26, and had more than half their points in the paint, with a 44-14 advantage over LSU.

Georgia had 17 offensive rebounds and a 16-7 advantage in second chance points.

Georgia is now 16-7 on the year and 4-6 in league play, while LSU falls to 12-10 and 1-8 in the SEC. The Tigers will host No. 25 Ole Miss Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Jordan Sears finished with 11 points with Daimion Collins and Cam Carter each had 10 points. Carter had six assists for LSU.

Asa Newell led Georgia with 17 points, while RJ Godfrey had 12 points, as did De’Shayne Montgomery with Blue Cain getting 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Somto Cyril also had 10 rebounds.

In the first half, the Tigers, who have struggled from the three-point arc, including two games shooting 13 percent, came out firing from the line. In fact, LSU’s first nine baskets of the half were three pointers giving LSU all its 27 points some 12 minutes into the contest from distance.

But LSU’s shot began to get a little off and LSU was able to only get two buckets in the paint the rest of the way, those coming in the final two minutes.

Georgia, which shot 50 percent for the half, was able to take advantage of LSU’s 2-of-12 shooting in the final minutes, and used an 8-0 run to get an eight-point advantage at 35-27 with 2:54 to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs made 15-of-30 field goals and six threes of their own, while LSU finished the half shooting 36.7 percent (11-of-30) and 9-of-21 from the arc.

LSU was outrebounded 25-8 and 10-2 on the offensive board in the first half, but LSU committed just four turnovers and LSU took advantage of 10 Bulldog miscues to outscore UGA, 13-3, on points off turnovers.

In the second half, the Tigers tried to get the ball inside at the goal and draw some free throws, but the physicality of the Bulldogs and the turnover numbers turned Georgia’s way and the points off turnover numbers ended in Georgia’s favor, 16-15.

Georgia gradually drew away and had as much as a 20-point lead with 2:06 left to play.

For the game the Tigers shot 36.2 percent (21-of-58) and 36.4 percent from distance (12-of-33). LSU was 8-of-13 at the line.

Georgia finished the game at 49.2 percent (32-65) and the Bulldogs made 9-of-24 from distance. UGA was also 8-of-13 from the line.

LSU at Georgia Men’s Basketball

February 5, 2025

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

On the early success from three and Georgia’s toughness in the paint…

“Yeah, the rebounding, the points in the paint, and the two-point percentages were clearly the difference in the game. In the first half, I thought we really executed well offensively. It was a lot of threes and I thought when we were driving it, they were really collapsing on it, collapsing on us, and guys were making the right play and kicking out leading to some open looks. You know, you hit nine threes there in the first half: all nine of them were assisted on. We were nine assists only four turnovers and gave ourselves a chance there but just got absolutely annihilated on the glass. Their second chance opportunities and, you know, credit to Georgia, I thought they really shared the ball on the offensive end. Always made the extra pass and got a lot of high-quality shots and shot it well tonight.”

On attempting to get to the rim in the second half…

“Yeah, I thought we did a better job attacking the basket and they weren’t helping off the shooters as much as they did in the first half. We got there, but again, you go 36% from three, that’s plenty good enough to win. 36% from 2 makes it really difficult on you, and I think they were well over 55% from 2. They finished a lot of plays around the rim. We really struggled to finish. I thought Somto’s [Cyril] size and physicality, not only on the glass really bothered us, but his shot blocking and rim protection dominated the painted area tonight.”