Augusta National Invites LSU's Rocio Tejedo For April Augusta National Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – Those special invitations in the green envelope have been sent out and accepted for the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo will be making her second appearance in the event in April.

The Augusta National Golf Club announced on Wednesday the players that have accepted invitations to this year event which is schedule for April 2-5 at the Champions Retreat and Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which has hosted the top women amateurs in golf since 2019, will celebrate its sixth Championship in 2025. The inaugural edition was won by future major champion Jennifer Kupcho in 2019 before the 2020 Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsubasa Kajitani kickstarted a historic April in 2021, capturing the first title for Japan at Augusta National eight days prior to Hideki Matsuyama’s win at the Masters Tournament. In 2022, 16-year-old Davis became the event’s youngest winner after a final-round 69. Coming off of nearly three years as the top-ranked amateur in the world, Rose Zhang put a bow on her amateur career with a playoff victory at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Last year, England’s Woad became the first European champion of the event in dramatic fashion with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 to win by one stroke.

Tejedo, as an LSU signee, played in the event last year but did not make the cut to the top 30 after the two rounds at Champions Retreat.

The native of Castellón de la Plana, Spain is rounding into top form after the opening event of the spring portion of the season, finishing a solo second in the Puerto Rico Classic at 7-under par 209. She posted rounds of 68-72-69 with 10 birdies and an eagle over the 54-holes.

It was her fourth top five finish in five collegiate tournaments for the Tigers. She is (with the Puerto Rico event not yet figured in) No. 17 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings and No. 37 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Her decorated career includes in 2024: she finished sixth in the Portuguese Women’s Amateur as defending champion and reached the round of 16 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. In 2023, she won five World Amateur Golf Ranking events, reached the quarterfinals of the R&A Girls’ Amateur in England, finished T-6 in the European Ladies’ Amateur in Sweden and was a member of winning European teams in both the Junior Solheim Cup in Spain and the Junior Ryder Cup in Italy.

Beginning the week prior to the 89th Masters Tournament, the international field of 72 players will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players and ties taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, April 2 and Thursday, April 3. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday, April 4. The final round, featuring competitors who made the cut, will take place on Saturday, April 5 at Augusta National.

The first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National.