Two Former Tigers on Super Bowl LIX Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Two former LSU Tigers – defensive back Andre’ Sam and running back Ty Davis-Price – will look to win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

Davis-Price and Sam are both on the Eagles practice squad. Each player appeared in one game this season for the NFC Champion Eagles.

LSU has had at least one player on the roster of teams competing in the Super Bowl for 24 consecutive years, which stands as the longest current streak in college football. LSU’s streak dates back to January of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances for the former LSU All-American.

Davis-Price is making his second straight Super Bowl appearance as he was on the practice squad for the 49ers last year. Sam started all 13 games for the Tigers in his one season at LSU in 2023.

In program history, 48 former Tigers have combined to win 59 Super Bowl rings. Faulk has three Super Bowl rings to lead all former LSU players.

Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Other Tigers with a pair of Super Bowl rings include Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster.

Faulk’s five Super Bowl appearances are the most of any former Tiger, followed by linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Vikings in the 1970s.

Other LSU ties to Sunday’s Super Bowl include Doug Nussmeier, who is the dad of Tiger quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, along with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who coached at LSU in 1999, and Kansas City’s safeties coach Donald D’Alesio, who served as an analyst for the Tigers in 2020.