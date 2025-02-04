Tiger Basketball On The Road Wednesday At Georgia

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team travels to Athens, Georgia for a Wednesday night contest with the University of Georgia.

Tip time at Stegeman Coliseum is set for 8:05 p.m. CT with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the television call on the SEC Network. The contest will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship, Eagle 98.1 FM) with the “Voice” of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU Basketball coach John Brady.

The Tigers are playing in Athens for the seventh time in the last nine years and the two games in Athens the last two seasons represent heartbreak for the Tigers, losing on the final possession of the game both years.

In fact, the last four games between the teams, the total combined winning margin has been 10 points.

LSU enters trying to end a four-game losing streak, at 12-9 overall while Georgia is 15-7 and enters the week as one of the last four teams in on the ESPN Bracketology. The Bulldogs have lost 5-of-their-last-6 games, including a 90-69 setback at Alabama on Saturday. But the Bulldogs have played well at Stegeman Coliseum with only one loss in 13 games.

Asa Newell leads the Bulldogs, averaging 15.2 points per game with Silas DeMary Jr., at 11.1 points and Dakota Leffew at 10.9 a contest.

Georgia has become known lately for the defense under coach Mike White as the Bulldogs currently rank in the top-25 nationally in defensive efficiency and effective FG pct defense.

The Tigers struggled in the second half in the 89-58 loss to Texas at the Maravich Center Saturday as Texas shot 68 percent from the field and LSU had no answers as several turnovers led to easy buckets for the Longhorns. Jordan Sears led the Tigers scoring with 13 points.

LSU will be back at home on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Ole Miss. This will be the second meeting this year between the two schools.