BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore Steven Milam is ranked No. 6 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Shortstops in the nation.

Milam, a 2024 First-Team Freshman All-American, was LSU’s starting second baseman last season and batted .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.

The product of Las Cruces, N.M., also earned Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and to the NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Milam hit two walk-off home runs within one week, as his decisive dingers lifted the Tigers to wins over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal and over Wofford in the NCAA Regional opening game.

He was ranked No. 32 last month among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Sophomores for the 2025 season.

LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.