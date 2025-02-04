LSU’s Johnson A Finalist For Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson is one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award which is presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

Johnson has upped her scoring in her junior season. She combined to averaged 12.9 points per game throughout her first two collegiate seasons, but this year Johnson’s scoring has jumped to 20.0 points per game. Going back to the final three games of last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has scored 20+ points in 17 of LSU’s previous 27 games. She has scored in double-figures in 33 straight games.

Johnson’s impact has been felt beyond her scoring too. She has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. She is just the third LSU player of the past 25 seasons with multiple 25/5/5 games in a season. Johnson has also recorded four double-doubles this season. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with four blocks as she held the Bulldogs’ leading scorer to her lowest points total in SEC play.

The Hall of Fame is releasing finalists for all its position awards each day throughout this week. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, starting Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Finalists:

Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama

Lauren Jensen – Creighton

Ta’Niyah Latson – Florida State

Flau’Jae Johnson – LSU

Shyanne Sellers – Maryland

Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame

Madison Conner – TCU

JuJu Watkins – USC

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

JJ Quinerly – West Virginia