LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Takes Second At Puerto Rico Classic

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo posted a 3-under par 69 on Tuesday to finish the Puerto Rico Classic with a second-place finish, her best in her short collegiate career.

Tejedo posted her fourth top five finish of the 2024-25 season and in five tournaments, Tejedo has no finish worse than T11.

Tejedo had four birdies over the final round on the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for her second under par round of the 54-hole tournament. The No. 17 ranked golfer on the NCAA Scoreboard performance rankings posted rounds of 68-72-69 for a 7-under score of 209. It was her best under par number posted in the five events.

As a team, the Tigers, ranked 16th in Scoreboard rankings fired a third consecutive 290 round to finish at in a tie for sixth at 6-over par 870 (290-290-290).

Arkansas won the event moving up two spots after an impressive final round of 15-under par 273 to complete the tournament at 19-under par 845 (292-280-273). Vanderbilt, the second-round leader, posted 293 on the final day and finished in a tie with Ole Miss at 6-under par 858. Northwestern (861) was fourth followed by Michigan State (866) and then Auburn and LSU in the T6 spot.

LSU would count 1-over 73s on the final day from Aine Donegan and Elsa Svensson and a 3-over 75 from Taylor Riley. Individual player Josefin Widal also had a 1-over 73 on the day.

Svensson finished up with a consistent week at 3-over par 219 with rounds of 72-74-73 to finish T32.

LSU finished the tournament second in the field on the par 3 holes at 3-under par, averaging 2.95. LSU had 35 birdies over the three days with Tejedo contributing 10 birdies and one of the two eagles LSU had in competition. Aine Donegan had the other one for the Tigers.

Tejedo tied for second in par 5 scoring at 5-under par for the tournament, averaging 4.58 on the par 5s.

LSU will be back in Baton Rouge before they attempt to win the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida for an unprecedented third consecutive year. That event is Feb. 16-18 and is the second of five regular season spring events.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Final Team Results (Par 288 – 864)

1 Arkansas 292 280 273 845 -19

T2 Vanderbilt 283 282 293 858 -6

T2 Ole Miss 284 286 288 858 -6

4 Northwestern 290 283 288 861 -3

5 Michigan State 287 294 285 866 +2

T6 Auburn 290 290 290 870 +6

T6 LSU 290 290 290 870 +6

8 Kansas State 294 287 293 874 +10

9 Georgia Southern 293 292 291 876 +12

10 Purdue 300 289 289 878 +14

11 Iowa State 296 291 295 882 +18

12 North Texas 297 290 297 884 +20

13 North Florida 289 299 302 890 +26

14 Furman 293 299 299 891 +27

T15 UTSA 305 298 294 897 +33

T15 Minnesota 305 292 300 897 +33

17 Kent State 305 296 300 901 +37

18 UNCW 305 302 304 911 +47

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Maria Jose Marin — Arkansas 71 68 68 207 -9

2 Rocio Tejedo — LSU 68 72 69 209 -7

3 Clarisa Temelo — Arkansas 73 71 66 210 -6

4 Ashley Yun — Northwestern 72 70 69 211 -5

5 Lauryn Nguyen — Northwestern 69 69 74 212 -4

LSU Scores

2 Rocio Tejedo – 68-72-69 – 209 -7

T32 Elsa Svensson – 72-74-73 – 219 +3

T46 Josefin Widal –77-72-73 – 222 +6

T46 Taylor Riley – 73-74-75 – 222 +6

T51 Aine Donegan – 78-72-73 – 223 +7

T81 Edit Hertzman – 77-72-80 – 229 +13