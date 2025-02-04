Football Coordinator Hankton Elected to Texas Southern Sports HOF

BATON ROUGE – LSU co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has been named to the 2025 Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame Class.

Hankton, entering his fourth at LSU, capped his career as Texas Southern’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,400. A third-team FCS All-America in 2002, he also holds the school’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,270 in 2002.

Hankton, a four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain, also ranks No. 2 in program history in touchdowns (30) and No. 3 in career receptions (175). His 99-yard touchdown reception against Texas State in 2002 remains the longest in school history.

Hankton earned first-team All-SWAC honors in 2002 and was a second-team selection in 2001.

An undrafted free agent, Hankton went on to play in 46 games over four seasons (2003-06) for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught 34 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns which came in back-to-back games against San Diego and Kansas City in 2004.

Hankton went on to spend time with the Vikings (2007) and the Buccaneers (2008) before finishing his professional career in the UFL.

He graduated from Texas Southern in 2002 with a degree in business administration.

In his three years at LSU, Hankton has produced two first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., while also playing a key role in Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy season in 2023.